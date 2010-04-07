Windows 7 Service Pack 1 leaks out

The first service pack for Microsoft's Windows 7 has leaked, with the first major update for the popular operating system still looking likely to arrive in the coming months.

According to Neowin, a build from March 27 has been spotted on the internet, although major updates like USB 3.0 and enhanced Bluetooth support have not been confirmed.

Build 6.1.7601.16537.amd64fre.win7.100327-0053 is reportedly quick to install, which underlines the fact that major service packs are something that Microsoft is keen to get away from.

Microsoft previously told TechRadar that there are very few issues to address with Windows 7 Service Pack 1.

Windows Update

With the Windows Update system, many of the minor changes are rolled out to customers in regular update cycles – meaning that the likes of the now legendary updates for Windows XP, which effectively changed the entire OS, are meant to be a thing of the past.

But Service Packs – still useful to computer manufacturers and businesses and still wanted by wary consumers – are still around, and SP1 is on course for beta release in June and full release in September.

Windows 7 has been a phenomenal success for Microsoft, staving off suggestions that the Windows brand has lost its appeal in an increasingly online world.

The operating system has been both critically and popularly acclaimed and has already breezed past 10 per cent share in the computer market.

Via NeoWin