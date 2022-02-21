OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition makes the company's best phone even better

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't even out in most parts of the world yet, but a new version of it has now been unveiled in China, dubbed the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition.

Don't get too excited though, because being extreme apparently just means coming in a new color and with more storage. This version of the phone comes in Panda White, and means that the OnePlus 10 Pro now retails in three different color options – black, green and white.

This white model has a ceramic finish and will sell in a single storage and memory combination, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That latter spec is notable, as until now the phone has only come with up to 256GB of storage.

But apart from the new color and extra storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition doesn’t bring anything new to the table. The phone still comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging, just like the standard OnePlus 10 Pro.

The phone also still carries a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra-inspired camera module that houses a triple-lens camera setup.

The new variant will start retailing from March 1 onwards in China and is priced at CNY 5799 (around $915 / £670 / AU$1,270). For reference, the top model prior to this (which gives you half as much storage) costs CNY 5299 (roughly $835 / £615 / AU$1,160). So unsurprisingly the Extreme Edition is slightly more expensive.

Analysis: the OnePlus 10 Pro's global launch

While the OnePlus 10 Pro has only been announced for China so far, we're expecting it will get a global launch soon, with leaks pointing to March or April.

We'd expect the phone will go on sale in the US, UK, India, and other locations, but probably not Australia, as OnePlus doesn't currently sell its phones there. It's likely to also land alongside the standard OnePlus 10, which so far hasn't even been announced for China.

What we're not sure of is whether this new OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition will get a global launch or not, but hopefully we'll find out soon.

