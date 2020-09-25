One of the best broadband deals ever from BT comes to an end this weekend

As the saying goes, BT giveth and BT breaks our hearts to pieces when it taketh away. After launching one of the best broadband deals we've ever seen from the brand this week, it is already looking like it's on its way out.

With a supposed end date set of Saturday, September 26, time is very quickly running out to get this BT offer. But why is it so special? Not only has BT cut its prices, offering its Fibre 2 plan for just £29.99 a month (down from £31.99) but it has also gone big on incentives.

Firstly, BT is offering an £100 Mastercard - a pretty normal add-on for BT - but it follows it up by also including a £60 Amazon voucher. While the voucher won't arrive in time for Amazon Prime Day, it does still add up to a total of £160 to use in a big shopping spree.

On top of the cash incentives and price cut, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb which will be plenty, even for bigger households. You can find out more about this BT broadband deal below.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £29.99/pm + £100 Reward card + £60 Amazon voucher

BT has really gone all out on this offer! It starts with speeds averaging 67Mb for just £29.99 a month. While that is already excellent considering BT normally charges £31.99, it does get a lot better. BT is also throwing in both a £60 Amazon voucher and £100 Mastercard for a whopping £160 in extra value! We haven't seen a deal this good from BT in a long time. But it does end on Saturday, September 26.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip-and-pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

