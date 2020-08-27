Nvidia RTX 3060 could be on its way - are there more Ampere surprises in store?

GPU manufacturer Palit has registered a whopping 171 GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) yet another sign that Nvidia Ampere's arrival is imminent.

The preliminary filing, which has appeared just days after MSI registered a number of incoming Ampere graphic cards with the EEC, suggests Nvidia could have more GPUs up its sleeve than originally expected.

However, as noted by VideoCardz, as Palit’s submission is preliminary, it’s unlikely this many products will make it to market. It’s also worth noting that some of the codenames likely refer to specific regions, rather than different models of GPU.

Still, that’s not to say the filing isn’t interesting. Whereas MSI registered GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 models, Palit has also registered a number of so-called GeForce RTX 3060 cards. This adds weight to earlier rumors that Nvidia could be planning a cut-price Ampere-based GPU, though it’s unlikely this will launch at the same time as the higher-end RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards.

Palit’s EEC submission also gives us some clues as to the different products Nvidia will be releasing. As per the filing, all four GeForce 3000 series models will offer T-, S-, and H-suffixed variants. It’s likely the ’T’ and ’S’ refer to Ti and Super-branded graphics cards, though it’s currently unclear what the ‘H’ refers to.

It won’t be long until we find out, as Nvidia has all but confirmed that its Ampere launch will take place on September 1.

A page on Nvidia’s website promises that the announcement will be big, teasing: “Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999.”

Nvidia’s GeForce launch event will take place at 9AM PT (12PM ET) on September 1 and will be streamed live on the Nvidia website. TechRadar will also be on hand to bring you all of the news as it happens.