Now we're talking: Google Voice to get a big upgrade

When was the last time you used Google Voice? Been a while? Or are you a rapid supporter of the calling and messaging service?

No matter where you stand, you may be happy to hear Google is planning to update Voice, an event that may happen before long.

Keen observers around the web took notice of a banner declaring "The new Google Voice is here. TRY NOW" that appeared at the top of Google Voice accounts on Monday. Clicking "TRY NOW" only refreshed the page with no apparent changes, so it looked to be a premature misfire by the Google Voice team.

However, while Google later confirmed to The Verge the banner was posted in error, a spokesperson also noted the company is "working on some updates to Google Voice right now."

Credit: Droid Life

Of course, we don't know what the updates entail or when Google plans to release them. Our bet is a Google Voice refresh will arrive soon considering a banner announcing it is already locked and loaded. At the latest, Google could use its IO developer conference in May/June to unveil the changes.

Voice has turned into a bit of a forgotten service in Google land - the Android and iOS apps were last updated in May and June 2016, respectively. The search giant also added free voice calling to the Hangouts app in 2014, sniping one of Voice's standout features for another of its offerings.

Still, Google has made a significant push into communication services in the last year, unveiling the Allo and Duo apps at Google IO 2016. Voice could be due to join the party with a revamped looked, complete with its own set of unique features that draw users in - and keeps them talking.