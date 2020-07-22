Now is the time to invest in broadband deals with big vouchers available all-round

If that time has come around to dive back into the world of broadband deals, you're in luck. The stars (or internet providers) have aligned to provide a wide range of excellent offers.

Most noticeably, five of the biggest names in broadband are currently going big on incentives, throwing in vouchers worth £70+. Those five names are BT, EE, Plusnet, Virgin and TalkTalk.

These range from the UK's cheapest broadband plan through to some of the best fibre broadband deals we've seen for a while, giving you plenty of choice to choose from.

We've listed these cheap broadband deals below for you to compare.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

1. BT broadband deals

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Pay as you go calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £70 reward card

BT is, and has been for a while, the UK's most popular ISP and of all of its plans, this looks to be the best value. Currently, BT is throwing in a £70 Mastercard when you purchase the Fibre 1 deal which effectively brings your costs right down to £27.07 - a great price for BT.

View Deal

2. Virgin broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin came out of nowhere to offer one of the best fibre plans currently on the market. Right now, you just have to pay £24 a month and absolutely nothing upfront to get speeds averaging 108Mb - double what most retailers offer at this price point. And on top of all of that, there's a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in too.

View Deal

3. EE broadband deals

EE Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £24 per month | FREE activation | £75 Mastercard

EE rarely goes big on its broadband deals so this is one to get excited about. It will cost you £24 a month but along with the speeds averaging 36Mb, EE is also throwing in a £75 Mastercard. That effectively brings the costs you're paying down to just £19.83 each month.

View Deal

4. TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 38Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £22.95 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

TalkTalk has one of the lowest prices on this list, giving Plusnet below a run for its money. Each month you'll be paying £22.95 while landing yourself speeds averaging 38Mb. On top of that, TalkTalk doesn't charge a penny upfront. Then, when it comes to the reward card, TalkTalk is giving the most choice, offering it on Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

View Deal

5. Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

This is the cheapest broadband deal in the UK right now. Each month you just need to pay £17.99 a month, which gets you speeds averaging 10Mb. On top of that, Plusnet is currently offering a £60 Mastercard, effectively bringing the price down to £13.82.

View Deal