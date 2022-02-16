Nothing just teased its first Android phone

Audio player loading…

Founder of tech brand Nothing, Carl Pei, knows how to create a buzz around the products that he builds. To a certain extent, the success of OnePlus can be attributed to its ex-cofounder who started Nothing after parting ways with the Chinese smartphone maker.

His latest Twitter post can be seen as a teaser of an upcoming Android phone from Nothing.

The tweet only reads “Back on Android”, and you could easily read that as him switching to Android after using an iPhone. However, it’s the subsequent replies from the Android account and Qualcomm hint that Nothing might be up to something.

Back on AndroidFebruary 15, 2022 See more

While the fact that Nothing is working on a smartphone is heavily rumored, this is the first time that Carl Pei has given any hint towards its existence. As of now, Nothing has got only one product in its portfolio - the Nothing Ear (1) headphones.

The brand's India CEO, Manu Sharma, hinted that the company is working on five new products . The recent appointment of Dyson's Adam Bates as head of its upcoming design hub could serve as a possible hint around the new products being developed by the company.

pic.twitter.com/tBeFVTnNgqFebruary 16, 2022 See more

OnePlus competitor in the making?

In October 2021, we first heard a rumor that the company would be making an Android phone and a power bank to go alongside it.

As per those initial reports, the phone was expected to launch early in 2022. This Android-powered phone is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC at its core, but we're not clear on what model it'll be.

This recent tweet corroborates this theory. Not to forget, Nothing and Qualcomm had announced a strategic partnership in 2021 which means that the company will be using Snapdragon SoCs for its products.

In February 2021 Nothing acquired Essential, the now-defunct smartphone company, and Carl Pei clarified that Nothing will continue to focus on audio accessories and smart home products.

However, the company might have also acquired the patents, trademarks and more pertaining to the smartphone lineup of Essential. That may all be used in this upcoming phone.