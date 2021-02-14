Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021 release date, price, leaks and what we want to see

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite came out in 2018, and we think that Amazon may soon refresh this model with a new ereader to introduce some new technologies to one of its best selling products.

Synonymous with ereaders, the Kindle has consistently been one of the best options on the market. Amazon is likely to continue this trend with its mid-range Kindle Paperwhite brand potentially gaining some neat new features from other Kindle models.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 keep reading. You can also check out all the improvements we’re hoping Amazon makes with its next Paperwhite too.

We don’t yet have a firm release date for Amazon’s next Paperwhite model, but we are fairly confident one will arrive. That may happen in 2021, but there's no clear information yet on when it'll happen. It may be that the company announces a new model around Prime Day.

A 2020 or 2021 release date would fit into Amazon’s typical release schedule for Paperwhites, and given that 2020 has passed, 2021 is now set to be the year we’ve been waiting for.

Again, Paperwhite details are scarce but Amazon will likely release its 2021 device at around the $119-149/£110-140 (about AU$189-219) mark, in line with the brand’s previous pricing.

What we want to see

We expect some of the usual ‘go-to’ improvements, like longer battery life or better performance, from the next Kindle Paperwhite. Though, those aren’t the only areas Amazon could make the ereader better. Here are the other upgrades we’d like to see.

1. Night mode

According to Goodreader.com , Amazon’s next Kindle Paperwhite is rumored to have a night mode style color temperature system. We hope this turns out to be true as it will be a great feature for readers who don’t want to strain their eyes when reading before bed.

2. Better color options

We would expect that the next Kindle Paperwhite will come in the brand’s typical black/gray plastic-clad look, the 2018 model also had Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue options, though we’d like a few more. At least give us a White option, and maybe throw something in for fans of Yellow too.

3. A USB-C port

The 2018 Paperwhite was stuck still using the micro-USB and in 2021 that just won’t be acceptable. It’s always a pain to remember to carry different cables with you every time you go out, so if Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite can join the army of gadgets that use the near-ubiquitous USB-C, we’d greatly appreciate it.