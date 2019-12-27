New leaked renders show off the iPad Pro 2020 rear camera

We're expecting Apple to get around to refreshing the iPad Pro at some point next year, and newly leaked renders give us some idea of what to expect when the upgraded slates finally break cover.

The pictures provided by the usually reliable @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog don't show the actual device itself, but rather how the 2020 iPad Pro might look based on the rumors and speculation we've heard so far.

What you'll notice immediately is that triple-lens rear camera array up in the corner on the back of the Apple tablet – that spec and design matches the configuration of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It wouldn't be the first time and it's unlikely to be the last time that Apple borrows from its iPhones to enhance its iPad range, so we can well believe that next year's premium iPads will come with a camera upgrade.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog)

Rumors of improved camera optics for the next iPad refresh have been swirling for a while now, and it seems this is one of the few areas where Apple's slates can actually be given a substantial upgrade.

The usual internal component improvements and perhaps tweaks to the display have also been predicted, though the overall look of the iPad Pro is expected to be largely the same as the 2018 models.

Last year Apple refreshed its entry-level iPad, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Air, which means the iPad Pro model is the odd one out – something that Apple will be looking to rectify during the course of 2020.

The dimensions of the two 2020 iPad Pro slates are expected to match the ones from 2018, so the screen sizes will once again be 11 inches and 12.9 inches, as before.