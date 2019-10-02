Need to sort a new broadband deal? These five offers have you covered

Finding a new broadband deal is a complicated affair. There's comparison charts, choices on speeds and a whole load of internet jargon. So instead of going down that rabbit hole, we've done the work for you.

We've picked out a selection of broadband deals ranging from some blisteringly fast fibre packages through to broadband and TV deals decked out with features. And, we've even got the perfect option for those refusing to pour money into their internet.

So take a quick look through our internet picks below, choose the option that works best for you and invest. Then you can go back to your sofa, adopt your comfy position and rest easy knowing your internet is sorted.

1. Faster fibre broadband deal at a bargain price

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Speed Boost | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95pm

If you're looking for the best deal on a faster fibre package, it's looking like TalkTalk is the absolute winner. Not only is it the cheapest option on boosted fibre, it also has faster speeds than the average deal (by a few Mb). It is the perfect combination of speed and affordability.

2. The best BT broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 BT Reward Card

If it's BT or nothing, or you want some incentives with your broadband, this is the way to go. It's fast and BT recently cut its prices so it is cheaper than ever. That combined with the impressive extra of a £80 BT reward card makes this a solid all-round offer to go for.View Deal

3. Superfast speeds with Virgin broadband

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £35 upfront | £33 per month + Lenovo Smart Clock

Yes, Virgin is quite expensive but for those blisteringly fast 108Mb speeds, it feels well worth the price. And, right now when you order this package, Virgin will also throw in a free smart clock to give you even more of a bargain for the price you're paying.

4. The UK's cheapest broadband deal

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

If you don't care about lightning-fast speeds or flashy incentives, Onestream will be the option to go for with your internet. You're getting average speeds of 11Mb for a very impressive £13.99 - internet really does not get that cheaper than that.View Deal

5. Broadband and TV deal bargains