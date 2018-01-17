Moto Z3 photo leaked, alongside shots and details of several other Moto phones

One upcoming flagship we haven’t heard much about is the Moto Z3, but we may have just had our first look at it, courtesy of a leaked render that appears to have been taken from a Motorola presentation.

The image, which was sent to DroidLife by a single source, shows an edge-to-edge, possibly slightly curved screen. The back of the phone is largely obscured by a Moto Mod, which says ‘5G’ on it.

It’s unlikely at this stage that there would be a mod for 5G connectivity so we’re not sure what that’s about, but for a closer look at the back there’s also an image of the Moto Z3 Play, which may have a similar design.

The back there is fairly plain, other than a gold Moto Mod connector, and the screen looks similarly large and edge-to-edge, indeed according to the information supplied with the images both phones have 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 displays.

Image 1 of 2 This could be our first look at the Moto Z3. Credit: DroidLife Image 2 of 2 The Moto Z3 Play looks to have an edge-to-edge screen. Credit: DroidLife

That might not seem top-end, and that’s because apparently an even higher-end model will be arriving later in the year with a Snapdragon 845 chipset – that phone, if it exists, might well be the Moto Z3 Force.

Other details in these images include a white software button at the bottom of the screen, likely for navigating the phone, but there’s no obvious sign of a fingerprint scanner on either handset, which might mean the scanners are either in the screen or that Lenovo – which makes these phones – will switch to some form of facial recognition like the iPhone X.

The Moto X5 could be an upcoming mid-range handset. Credit: DroidLife

Moving on down

DroidLife also got hold of an image of the Moto X5, which also seems to have an edge-to-edge 18:9 screen, one that’s apparently 5.9 inches and FHD+ resolution, and there’s mention of a ‘smart AI’.

There are dual cameras on both the front and back, and, as with the Z3 range, a white software button at the bottom of the screen and no sign of a fingerprint scanner.

Perhaps most interestingly though the Moto X5 shown here looks as though it might have a notch at the top, with the front-facing camera built into it and status icons to either side, but as the sides are black it’s less visible than on the iPhone X.

Finally, the same source shared images of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play, all of which also apparently have super-widescreen 18:9 aspect ratios.

Image 1 of 3 The Moto G6 could be Motorola's next affordable marvel. Credit: DroidLife Image 2 of 3 The Moto G6 Play is rumored to have a huge battery. Credit: DroidLife Image 3 of 3 The Moto G6 Plus could be top of 2018's G range. Credit: DroidLife

The source says that the G6 Play has a 5.7-inch 720p screen, a 4,000mAh battery and will launch in dark charcoal, gold and deep blue.

The Moto G6 apparently has a 5.7-inch FHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, a dual-lens 12MP and 5MP rear camera, a 16MP front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner. It’s said to ship in black, silver and rose gold and cost around $240 (roughly £175/AU$300).

Finally, the Moto G6 Plus is said to have a Snapdragon 630 chipset, a 5.93-inch FHD+ screen, 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, a 12MP and 5MP rear camera pairing, a 16MP front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner. This phone will apparently ship in black, silver and dark teal and cost roughly $330 (around £240/AU$415).

While this information is detailed we’d take it with a pinch of salt, especially as it’s all from one source. There’s no word on when these phones would launch, but based on past form we might see the Moto G6 range at MWC 2018, followed by the Moto Z3 around the middle of the year and the Moto X5 later in the year.

Via PocketNow