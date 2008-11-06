iPhone offers a 'get out of jail' card

Another interesting application has popped up on the Apple App Store that allows you to send fake phone calls to yourself, presumably to get you out of a spot of bother.

Made by a company called Magic Tap, the app comes in at under a dollar – it's US made – and will look like the name you programmed it to display will be ringing you.

Fake Call

Called aptly Fake Call, the call won't cost you anything as it doesn't actually pick up on the other end, but who's to know you are not speaking to yourself when you answer the phone?

TechRadar has had a think about times this would be life-saving, and come up with the following list:

1. When you've just realised that the girl you've taken out on a date has a five o'clock shadow.

2. When you're at a funeral wake and while talking to an elderly person you realise that you don't actually know the deceased.

3. When the vicar says: "Do you, TechRadar, take this other website to be your lawful wedded wife?"

4. When your girlfriend comes back from meeting her friend who just had a baby with a wistful look in her eyes and says : "You know what would make this relationship even better...?"

5. When your mate starts talking about how he would fix the political situation in the US... in fact, stuff the app on this one, just walk away.

And the one time you WOULDN'T want it:

- When the leader of your safari whispers: "Right, the lions are circling the tent, but if we stay very quiet we'll probably survive."