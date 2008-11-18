Man blames iPhone for rude photos

An iPhone user is fighting to save his marriage after he was caught sending naughty pictures of himself to another woman.

Instead of coming clean about the extra-marital activity, the iPhone user tried to blame, well, his iPhone.

The bizarre incident was actually posted on Apple's official forum. A member of the forum, Susan042764, posted a query, asking how the images of her husband's member got on to the phone.

iPhone glitch

"Please help!," the comment said. "I took my husband's iPhone and found a raunchy picture of him attached to an email to a woman in his sent email file. When I approached him about this, he admitted that he took the picture, but says that he never sent it to anyone.

"He claims that he went to the Genius Bar at the local Apple store and they told him it is an iPhone glitch – that photos sometimes automatically attach themselves to an email address and appear in the sent folder, even though no email was ever sent.

"Has anyone ever heard of this happening?" The answer was a firm no.

So far, hundreds of people have commented on the post, with most explaining in no uncertain words why the woman should divorce her husband.

Surprisingly, nobody has picked up on the fact that, at just 2MP, if the receiver were to print out the raunchy image of the man's private parts, it would be very small indeed.