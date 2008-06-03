Aliph announces new Bluetooth headset

Looking to take Bluetooth headsets to the next level is Aliph’s new-and-improved Jawbone.

Carrying technology that sounds as if it has been designed to kill instead of making your hands-free phone calls clearer, the Jawbone uses a new system called NoiseAssassin.

This will, according to its makers, eliminate noise like busy streets, pub chatter and airports, and block out nearly 90 per cent of the noise transmitted by other headsets. Quite how it does this when only connected to one of your ears we don’t know, but it all sounds impressive.

Scarily, this technology was created by DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), which also makes stuff for the US army. So, no matter how hairy it gets on the M25, you should be able to hear the person on the other end of your phone call in crystal clear fashion.

Size: small

Another upgrade to the headset is its size. Now a full 50 per cent smaller, wearing it no longer makes you look like Madonna on tour, and its weight is a feather-light 10 grams.

Talk time can be up to four hours without a recharge, with standby time at an even-more impressive eight days. And, depending on your preference, you have a variety of colours to choose from: black, silver, rose or gold.

The new Jawbone is available today for £79.99 at The Carphone Warehouse stores throughout the UK.