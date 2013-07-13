Next-gen Google Nexus 7 to peep out its head in less than a month?

Google is gearing up to launch the second iteration of its Nexus 7 tablet within the next month, reports on Friday claimed.

The sometimes hit-and-miss Digitimes site said the Asus-made follow-up to one of 2012's top-rated tablets will be launched at the end of July or the beginning of August.

According to the site's 'supply chain sources' the device will arrive packing a HD 1920 x 1200 screen, compared with the 1280 x 800 display featured on the original device.

Also on-board could be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor rather than the Nvidia chip on the first Nexus 7, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing snapper.

Summer launch?

While we're never too sure with Digitimes reports, most rumours and speculation have pointed to a summer launch for Google's next-gen Android tablets.

It was a surprise to many that new devices weren't launched at May's Google I/O conference, which focused entirely on software improvements to Android, Chrome, Maps and more.

The report predicts that Google will struggle to achieve the same success with the follow up as it did with the original Nexus 7 due to similarly-priced offerings from HP, Lenovo and Acer.

Somehow, we really don't see this being that big of a problem.