Samsung offers limited launch of LTE-equipped Galaxy Note 10.1

LTE connectivity has finally come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, albeit in a limited fashion.

The company announced Monday that it's now selling slates with LTE capacity in South Korea, several months after the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 3G versions went on sale.

More countries are expected to pick up the hyper-connected slates in the coming months, including the United States by the end of the year.

Wi-Fi versions of the 10-inch Note launched stateside in August. And, even though it was announced at the time that 4G would come before 2013, this launch offers assurance those reports will come true.

Two Notes

While the boosted connectivity is a welcome addition to the Galaxy Note 10.1, Samsung also upgraded this flavor's operating system to Android 4.1: Jelly Bean.

Though German Galaxy Note 10.1 owners are supposedly receiving the candy-coated update on their Wi-Fi slates, South Korea hasn't confirmed such an upgrade is happening.

If non-LTE Note 10.1 owners don't see Jelly Bean by the time the new versions go on sale where they live, Samsung runs the risk of ticking off some early adopters.

The LTE version also features VoLTE support, Multi Window, Air View and Easy Clip, features not yet found on the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 3G 10.1s.

Via Android Authority