Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to get TouchWiz update

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 is to get a significant software update, which will add TouchWiz to its UI.

Although the tablet has yet to make its way to UK shores, there is set to be a comprehensive software update 'coming soon' that will add a number of new features to the Galaxy Tab 10.1.

At the top of this list is the Samsung TouchWiz UI, which can be currently found on most of Samsung's phone handsets.

TouchWiz on the Galaxy Tab will offer: a live panel to show you a number of realtime updates (from news to social updates), a mini apps tray, clipboard (advanced cut-and-paste functionality) and a quick access panel, so you can toggle on/off Wi-fi, get easy access to settings and the like.

Feature focus

Other new features coming to the update include the ability to purchase and rent movies on the Galaxy Tab and Amazon Music Cloud Player, Amazon Kindle and Words With Friends will also come pre-loaded on the tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 UK release date is 4 August, so we have to wait another month until we can see just how good the new update is.

We're trying to find out whether the new update will offer the ability to switch between TouchWiz and 'standard' Android Honeycomb, as a forced UI change will likely anger many users who have grown accustomed to the normal experience.