LG back in the tablet game with Optimus Pad LTE

LG Optimus Pad LTE - probably not for you

LG is taking a second stab at the tablet market with the launch of the LG Optimus Pad LTE, replete with True HD IPS display and Android 3.2.

You may remember that super display from the LG Optimus LTE smartphone, bringing 1280 x 720 resolution to the 8.9-inch screen.

As well as the mega display, the tablet comes with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, an 8MP camera capable of shooting HD video, a 2MP front-mounted snapper and, obviously, LTE connectivity.

It's also the "world's first" tablet to come with SD card support (up to 32GB) which isn't exactly the biggest draw in the world, although we suppose you'd perhaps get faster read/write speeds than on microSD.

Stat attack

You'll be dying to know the width, no doubt – it's a 9.34mm affair, slightly thicker than the iPad 2's 8.8mm waist.

Remember when LG last made a tablet? You'd be forgiven for forgetting, given that the LG Optimus Pad was a solid 3-star effort with a sky-high price tag that never really caught on.

So will the LTE edition be more of a success? The jury's out - in no small part because the LG Optimus Pad LTE may never make it out of Korea, although LG says it is "initially" launching there which hints at new territories to follow.

So perhaps it looks likely to make it to the US – but given the UK's pathetic dearth of next-gen LTE networks, it may well be side-stepped.