Nexus 9 and its 'tube-shaped' waterproof camera may show at HTC October event

Word of HTC's take on the Nexus tablet has been circulating for months, but we may be weeks away from seeing the Nexus 9 in the flesh of a new rumor is to be believed.

An unnamed source at an HTC manufacturing facility in Brazil has supposedly spilled the beans on the company's next tablet, which is said to be the follow-up to last year's Nexus 7 refresh.

The so-called Nexus 9 is expected make its debut at an October 8 media event, and the report claims the tablet should arrive packing Tegra K1, Nvidia's latest mobile processor powerhouse.

The apparent Tegra confirmation comes straight from a Nvidia legal filing made public last week that specifically mentions the existence of a Nexus 9 "expected in the third quarter of 2014."

Totally tubular

Google and HTC appear to be deviating from the Nexus 7 playbook with the Nexus 9, possibly including "a new 'tube-shaped' waterproof camera" with a 16MP sensor that could be used to entice current GoPro owners.

While we can't exactly imagine anyone wanting to take their tablet on an extreme sports outing, apparently this so-called "smart lens" features a wide-angle view capable of being controlled with a smartphone app on an Android device or iPhone.

Such wireless connectivity will reportedly be possible using either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and HTC is also said to be planning a selfie-centric smartphone which could be launched at the same event.

Other rumored specs include 3GB RAM (instead of the initially whispered 4GB), 16GB on-board storage with the option to add 128GB more via micro-SD and a 64-bit version of Google's forthcoming (and still officially unnamed) Android L operating system. It's appropriately said to feature a nine-inch, 1080p HD display as well.

Via PhoneArena from 4GNews