Best value tablet shortlist announced for TechRadar Phone Awards

The TechRadar Phone Awards are just days away, and during the lead up to the event we'll be announcing the shortlist for all six award categories.

Today we're announcing the six stellar slates under £250 that have made it to the shortlist for "best value tablet". With such a high volume of top class tablets launched over the past year, the finalists represent the absolute best value the market has to offer.

The winner is all set to be revealed at the TechRadar Phone Awards on July 23, having been selected by our panel of expert judges – so stay tuned to find out which tablet is crowned champion!

Amazon Fire HD 7

Proving Amazon is more than just an online retailer, the Fire range keeps going from strength to strength. The Fire HD 7 balances Amazon's vast array of media and apps with a tablet which has the power to get stuff done and a price tag to keep you smiling.

Asus MemoPad 7 ME732C

The Asus MemoPad 7 brings style and sophistication to the value tablet arena. Its attractive premium design housing a handy microSD slot, while a full HD screen keeps your eyes entertained.

LG G Pad 7.0

When you're not spending much on a tablet, you want something that just works, and the LG G Pad 7.0 fits the bill. You can check those important emails, feed your Candy Crush addiction and enjoy YouTube videos all from the comfort of your sofa.

Nvidia Shield Tablet

For any serious gamer, the Nvidia Shield Tablet is a must-have for gaming on the go. There's a dedicated wireless controller, a suite of great games and a powerful processor under the hood to make sure your eyes aren't attacked by ugly pixels. Game on.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4

The Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 may be the oldest of the bunch in our shortlist, but it offers big power for not a lot of money. There's a punchy quad-core processor, a meaty 2GB of RAM, and the 8.4-inch display sports an impressive 1,600 x 2,560 resolution. It may not be quite as cheap as some of the other contenders, but there's a lot going for it.

Tesco Hudl 2

Tesco surprised us when it launched the Hudl. It surprised us even more when it launched the Hudl 2 and then it slashed its price to just £99. A pure Android experience greets you on screen and the functional design is capable of taking a few knocks.