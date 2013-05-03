Trending
 

Acer Iconia W3 Windows 8 tablet makes brief Amazon appearance

First 8-inch Windows 8 tablet appears

Acer Iconia W3 Amazon leak

Amazon may have just accidentally spilled the beans on the Acer Iconia W3, an unannounced tablet that was previously rumored to be the first 8-inch Windows 8 device.

The Iconia W3 appeared briefly today on Amazon.com under a listing titled "Acer Computer W3-810-1600 8.1-inch 32GB Tablet (Silver)."

Interestingly, the Iconia W3 was listed on Amazon with a price of $379.99 (around UK£244, AU$368); this is the first we've heard of the tablet's cost.

The Amazon link now leads to a "document not found" filler page, but Engadget managed to snap a screenshot, which you can see above.

Piecing it together

The photo of Acer's Iconia W3 that was posted with its Amazon listing today isn't new; it first appeared with a slew of other images when the existence of the new Windows 8 tablet was rumored last month.

That rumor claimed that the Iconia W3 would come with a 1.8GHz dual-core Atom Z2760 processor, 2GB of RAM, and two cameras.

The listing backed those stats up and also mentioned a resolution of 1280 x 800, integrated graphics at 64MB of memory, two megapixels for each cameras and a two-cell 3,500mAh battery that can last up to eight hours.

Granted, the page also said elsewhere that the Acer Iconia W3 will pack a 1.5GHz Apple A4 processor, which is clearly incorrect, so the rest of those specs could well be off too.

The Iconia W3's release date was initially estimated around mid-August, or by the time schools are back in session. Today's Amazon listing provided no hints as to dates, saying only that the 8-inch tablet was "temporarily out of stock."

We asked Acer to comment on the leak but a spokesperson for the Taiwanese company informed us that they had nothing to add.

