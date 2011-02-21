Samsung TV streaming only for Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy S2

Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that its TwinView technology - the ability to stream Samsung TV content to a mobile device - will only be available to Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the Samsung Galaxy S2.

Samsung announced at CES 2011 that it would be offering dual-screen streaming functionality through its latest Samsung remote, the Second TV Smart Touch TV remote.

This technology would be available to those who purchase either the D8000 or D7000 range of televisions.

Samsung also hinted that this technology would come to other devices – something that was confirmed at Mobile World Congress with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Smart remote functionality

Speaking to TechRadar, at its annual European Conference in Budapest, Russell Owens, general manager, CTV & AV marketing, explained that this service will be restricted to just these two devices for the time being.

"At the moment, from a technology point of view, we can confirm that it will be for the Tab 10.1 and the Galaxy S2.

"The Android app should be out in March and it will offer the same functionality as the upcoming Second TV remote."

The app will allow the streaming of a separate TV channel on to a Samsung mobile device.

Owens also explained that the Smart Touch Control TV remote, which was set to be part of the D8000 Series, will be delayed and now will be available as a bundled accessory after the launch of the D8000 series.

The Samsung D8000 series UK release date is sometime in March.