Microsoft Store gets design refresh as new Progressive Web Apps arrive

Microsoft has implemented some changes for the Windows 10 app store which have been pushed out to testers on the release preview ring, and alongside that, some new Progressive Web Apps have debuted in the store.

As spotted by MS Power User, various tweaks have been made to the Microsoft Store’s interface, with one big move being the introduction of another Fluent Design element in the ‘Reveal’ effect (which highlights things you can interact with).

This bolsters the overall UI which had already seen the introduction of Acrylic, essentially a blur effect – all of which makes the store look that bit more contemporary.

Other changes include the search bar being hidden by default on the PC (but not on mobiles), and there’s also now a back icon, to help you trace back the steps you’ve taken in the store.

Microsoft made various other minor tweaks like improvements to fonts, and adding little arrows that allow you to easily browse through pages of user reviews (if there are lots of reviews of a particular app or game).

Microsoft certainly wants to make Windows 10’s store a more user-friendly and aesthetically appealing place to hang out, and as we heard last week, a new Departments drop-down menu is apparently planned for the future, as well.

Food for thought

That said, if the trimmings look tasty, but the meal itself is lacking, that’s obviously going to be disappointing. And that’s why Microsoft is working on providing a bigger selection of apps that you can pick from for your main course.

And to that end, as Windows Latest reports, the company has added some fresh Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) – just think of these as web apps, but implemented as native software (so they become full Windows 10 apps, with notifications and so on, rather than simply just running in the browser).

The new PWAs now in the store comprise of the following: Rand McNally, StyleCraze, News.com Australia, Boots UK, EBTH, EstateSales.net and Rocketmiles.

Progress is still relatively low-key for these web apps, but Microsoft has big plans for them as of the next major Windows 10 update launching later this year – and wants them to look and function even more like ‘normal’ apps, as the company explained earlier this month at the Build conference.