Master & Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds get a sporty upgrade for runners

Master & Dynamic's MW07 true wireless earbuds have been given a hefty upgrade to bring us two new models: the MW07 GO, and the MW07 PLUS.

The brand is well known for its luxurious designs, and the new wireless earphones are no different, with colorful geometric housings and sleek charging cases that look as good as the buds themselves.

The MW07 GO are made with runners in mind, being 15% smaller than the original MW07 true wireless earbuds, with five ear tip sizes and ear wings for a secure fit while working out.

A bud for every occassion

Made from a lightweight composite called TR90, the MW07 Go come with an IPX6 water-resistance rating, which means they'll withstand a little sweat, and with 10 hours of battery life in the buds, bolstered by 12 hours from the charging case, they should easily last throughout your workout.

Master & Dynamic doesn't offer much information on the audio quality of these buds, but with custom 10mm beryllium drivers, they should sound fairly powerful.

The cheapest of the two new models, the MW07 GO, cost $199 / £179, which works out at around AU$290 based on current conversion rates.

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

The MW07 PLUS are significantly more expensive, coming in at $299 / £279 (around AU$440), reflecting their superior battery life; at 40 hours (10 hours in the earbuds, and a further 30 from the charging case), they surpass most other models on the market.

They come in an elegant stainless steel charging case, and are made from handcrafted acetate that comes in a number of chic colors. As they also sport 10mm beryllium drivers, they probably have a similar sonic profile to their less expensive siblings.

The release of these new models could mean that the original MW07s get discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – stick with TechRadar for the latest from the massive sales event to find the best headphones deals.