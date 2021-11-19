Amazon Black Friday UK: live updates on the best deals as Black Friday Week lands

Refresh

(Image credit: Amazon) Oh man, I've never even heard of these before. Never even conceived of them. But now I want them with my very being. Get a drill (got one for my birthday, always looking for things to drill), attach one of these, stick it in the earth and one squeeze later you've got an anchor to hold down all manner of things. A shed? A trampoline? A marquee (probably?) These can do all that - I've only just remembered there's a deal on, showing how little I care about the price. Just imagine getting these out at a BBQ with other parents. Guarantee two people will ask where I got them.

Let's have a look at the deals under £15, shall we? Makes me feel like I'm rooting around a car boot sale - except instead of finding old Beano annuals, I'm wondering if I need a microSD card for £7.39 (update: I don't. But it's cheap). We've got Under Armour kit - but that's not really under £15 unless you want socks or a travel kit. Then there's the Amazon smart plug for a penny under £15, which is great if you want to Alexa-ify your house. I'll be honest, this 'deals under £15 is a bit much. It's mostly 'really expensive things with a cheap thing thrown into the category so it can be shoved into the £15 section'. I don't want to be spending loads of money - stop making me click so much, Amazon.

As mentioned, baby stuff is relevant to my interests. So Amazon's whopping sale on all manner of baby materials is suddenly something that I'm looking at with gusto. A lot, lot of stair guards in here, but I'm tempted by that cradling baby bouncer that's got 27% off... if only it wasn't so girly and pink and unicorn-y. Would it be too much to ask for this to be a bit more, I don't know, not stereotyped? Oh, this Swing'n'Go looks alright - a bit more pricey and I will definitely trip over it, but it's far more what I'm after. (Image credit: Amazon)

Sorry - just to confirm - that last deal was for the Fire TV Stick Lite, so no fancy 4K streaming for you. But then again, it's the cost of two pints in London, so...

(Image credit: Future) Right, you lot ready for another deal? It's Amazon's own devices again - and this time we've spotted that the Fire TV Stick is down to just £15 - a remarkable saving, and once again highlighting: never buy any Amazon devices outside of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. They're always heavily discounted this time of year, and you can kit out your house for almost 50% less. My Mum has a Fire TV stick. Loves it. Keeps losing the remote though - it's too thin. Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This basic Fire TV Stick drops the functionality to control your TV with the included remote, which isn't a terrible loss in the grand scheme of things when you're paying just £15. You still get access to all the same streaming apps in HD, plus the option to use the voice remote to bark orders at Alexa.

A lot of people ask whether Black Friday will be as big this year - it's an interesting question in the UK. While it was certainly down in 2020 over 2019, and some big retailers like Next are pulling out this year, we're still seeing some good deals on tech emerging already. The key question is whether this is a trend that will ramp up until next week, when Black Friday officially launches on November 26 (the Brits don't have Thanksgiving to tell them when the sales are going to be) or whether supply chain issues mean the big discounts are coming now.

Look, I know you can get the Echo Dot (3rd gen) for £18.99. Big Whoop. You can now get the Echo Dot (4TH GEN!) for £28.99. A tenner extra for better sound, a nicer look and the nice rounded shape (which is excellent for booting across the room should it ever stop working) is a good investment in my eyes. My rule: 3rd gen for places you don't really go but might want to turn on lights, 4th gen for everywhere else. Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and you can get the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for just £28.99. That's a massive 42% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker. The 4th generation Echo Dot is always a Black Friday best-seller, so we'd grab today's epic deal while you can.

(Image credit: Amazon) Right, let's start by dissecting all the top deals on the landing page: I'm liking the look of the AirPods Pro, down to £199. Fair warning - they're at that price at a lot of UK retailers right now (John Lewis has them too, with that lovely long guarantee) but that's a top price. You can also buy refurbished ones for £25 less, but you don't get the MagSafe charging with that - just the boring ol' wireless charging case (pssst... it's basically the same).

Right, it's game time. Amazon's Black Friday Week sales have offically started. Let's go!

I just inexplicably got invited to Miss America 2021 - 100 years of the pageant, apparently. Not sure why I got the invite, it's hardly the new Samsung Galaxy S22 launch... .. or is it? Do I need to prove to Samsung that I check my emails? Hmmm... no, it's just the pageant. (Image credit: Future)

As I said, I'm here until the wee(ish) small hours giving you a whole host of Black Friday updates - it's interesting how it's all turned around. 10 years ago we used to be stretching out, thinking about winding down for Christmas and wondering if the iPhone 4 was coming next year. Today, I spent time poring over data to see what was happening in the world of Black Friday deals in different countries in the world before getting back online late in the evening to see what Amazon is going to dump into its deals tonight. I also had a baby, but that's not really relevant. I just quite like her and enjoy telling the world about it.

OK, let's start you off with a tasty little deal that seems to have snuck out before the clock strikes midnight: the Amazon Echo Show 5 is the cheapest it's ever been, and our review says it's "a great device for those looking for a first smart display". What's your first smart display? Well, it's kind of like a smartphone you can't take with you because of the pesky plug, will show you someone at the door if you've got a video doorbell, and will randomly start talking if someone says 'I'll text her' in a way that sounds too much like Alexa. Sound like something you want? Well, be glad you didn't buy it last week like an absolute mug. Echo Show 5: £74.99 Echo Show 5: £74.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £35 – This is the cheapest you'll find this smart display anywhere - and Amazon has gone early with the discount. It's a compact little thing, and while it's not going to stream amazing YouTube in high definition, if you want to add a screen to your Alexa home, this is a cost-effective way to do it.