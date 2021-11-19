Live
Amazon Black Friday UK: live updates on the best deals as Black Friday Week lands
If you're after great savings with Amazon, then we're here to help
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Welcome to our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog - the place where we'll be bringing you live text updates on all the top deals that we're seeing.
If you want to get the lowdown on all the deals going live, you can head to our dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page - or, if you're looking for a flavour of everything that's already available in the Black Friday deals bonanza, then we've got that rounded up for you too.
We'll be posting simple bullet links to the deals our deals experts - who have over fifty years' experience between them finding the very best sales among the dross that appears in the Black Friday period - think are worth your money.
- See all the Amazon Black Friday Week sales already live
- Loads of cheapest-ever deals on Echo, Fire TV and more
- A whole bundle of gaming accessories, starting at just £8.99
- An absolute slug of headphone deals - including AirPods Pro for just £199
- Shedloads of fitness gear, from cheap resistance bands to rowing machines
- Cheap Bluetooth speakers, including £18 Anker offerings
- Huge array of TVs, with a 43-inch Smart LG TV for under £400
- Oh man, just so many vacuums on sale. Shark's a popular one in here.
- Fitbits for a bit of the price lead slew of fitness tracker deals.
- Get the Echo Show 5 for £35 - the cheapest it's ever been
- The Fire TV Stick Lite? Great value, only £15
Oh man, I've never even heard of these before. Never even conceived of them. But now I want them with my very being.
Get a drill (got one for my birthday, always looking for things to drill), attach one of these, stick it in the earth and one squeeze later you've got an anchor to hold down all manner of things.
A shed? A trampoline? A marquee (probably?) These can do all that - I've only just remembered there's a deal on, showing how little I care about the price.
Just imagine getting these out at a BBQ with other parents. Guarantee two people will ask where I got them.
HERE COMES ANOTHER DEALS BLAST! And this time, it's about making you feel healthier.
- A big name air purifier for £125 off
- A cheaper, but still good, air purifier for £75
- One of our best-rated electric toothbrushes for over half the RRP
- Oral-B Smart 6 - great toothbrush. I had it, but left it in a hotel. Now I'm sad. It's £60.
- These toothbrushes cost over £500 earlier this year. Now they're half that.
BlueAir Blue Pure 221:
£349 £224 at Amazon
Save £125 - BlueAir is one of the biggest names in home air purifiers, and this is a huge saving for Black Friday. Despite its low price, the Blue Pure 221 is a sizeable unit that's built for large rooms, and will easily keep the air clean and free from allergens in your lounge or bedroom.
Instant Air Purifier AP100:
£99.99 £74.99 at Amazon
Save £25 - Some air purifiers are bulky and ugly, but not this one (from the maker of the Instant Pot). It's built for small rooms, and measures just 24.4cm height. It's never been this cheap before.
Oral-B Genius X:
£299.99 £109.99 at Amazon
Save £190 - The Oral-B Genius X is one of TechRadar's top-rated electric toothbrushes, and it's back to its lowest ever price for Black Friday. The Genius X gives real-time feedback to improve your technique, and our reviewer was impressed at how genuinely useful it is.
Oral-B Pro 3 twin pack:
£139.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Save £85 - This pair of stylish electric toothbrushes are back to their lowest ever price for Black Friday 2021. A good option if you're not interested in Bluetooth and app connectivity, they have three brushing modes and a smart pressure sensor that warns you if you're in danger of damaging your gums by pressing too hard.
Oral-B Smart 6:
£219.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £160 - Smart toothbrushes don't have to be expensive, and this Bluetooth-enabled one is a steal on Black Friday. It usually hovers around the £80 mark at Amazon, so this is a decent discount off the usual asking price. If the likes of the Genius X are too rich for your budget, the Smart 6 is an excellent alternative.
Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 twin pack:
£539.99 £199.99 at Amazon
Save £340 - Yes, this set of two smart electric toothbrushes did indeed cost over £500 earlier this year (we checked). They have Bluetooth connectivity so you can track your progress and get head replacement reminders in the app, plus a pressure sensor, and come with both a charging base and cup.
OK, it's time for a bit of a blitz - we've got a lot of good deals that we've seen, so here are some of the top ones:
1. Sony headphones down to the lowest price in a while - £51 off.
2. Sennheiser HD 450SE: down to just £90. That is cheap for noise cancelling.
3. Two cheap OnePlus phones with big, £100+ savings.
4. A DJI Drone for nearly £1,000. But, trust us, it's a good drone.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds:
£250 £199 at Amazon
Save £51 - This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. This price could drop further over Black Friday, but we'd recommend snapping them up now if you're keen.
Sennheiser HD 450SE:
£179 £89.99 at Amazon
Save £89 - These special edition headphones are exclusive to Amazon, coming with the Alexa voice assistant built in. With a fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, they’ll suit most commuters down to a tee.
OnePlus Nord | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£379 £279 at Amazon (save £100)
OnePlus' original Nord is over a year old though, but it's still a powerful low-cost phone with a good-looking display and fair camera capabilities. A faster and more spacious version is also on offer which you can see here:
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£469 £329 at Amazon (save £140)
DJI FPV Combo
£1,249 £999 at Amazon
Looking for a fun, user-friendly way to get into FPV drones? DJI's bundle is the most polished around and is an impressive 20% off in this deal. You get everything you need to fly like an eagle, including the 4K video-shooting drone, DJI's excellent FPV Goggles, and the remote controller. The DJI FPV's GPS and collision sensors are also on hand to make it a safe flying experience.
Let's have a look at the deals under £15, shall we? Makes me feel like I'm rooting around a car boot sale - except instead of finding old Beano annuals, I'm wondering if I need a microSD card for £7.39 (update: I don't. But it's cheap).
We've got Under Armour kit - but that's not really under £15 unless you want socks or a travel kit. Then there's the Amazon smart plug for a penny under £15, which is great if you want to Alexa-ify your house.
I'll be honest, this 'deals under £15 is a bit much. It's mostly 'really expensive things with a cheap thing thrown into the category so it can be shoved into the £15 section'.
I don't want to be spending loads of money - stop making me click so much, Amazon.
As mentioned, baby stuff is relevant to my interests. So Amazon's whopping sale on all manner of baby materials is suddenly something that I'm looking at with gusto.
A lot, lot of stair guards in here, but I'm tempted by that cradling baby bouncer that's got 27% off... if only it wasn't so girly and pink and unicorn-y. Would it be too much to ask for this to be a bit more, I don't know, not stereotyped?
Oh, this Swing'n'Go looks alright - a bit more pricey and I will definitely trip over it, but it's far more what I'm after.
Sorry - just to confirm - that last deal was for the Fire TV Stick Lite, so no fancy 4K streaming for you. But then again, it's the cost of two pints in London, so...
Right, you lot ready for another deal? It's Amazon's own devices again - and this time we've spotted that the Fire TV Stick is down to just £15 - a remarkable saving, and once again highlighting: never buy any Amazon devices outside of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.
They're always heavily discounted this time of year, and you can kit out your house for almost 50% less. My Mum has a Fire TV stick. Loves it.
Keeps losing the remote though - it's too thin.
Fire TV Stick Lite:
£29.99 £14.99 at Amazon
Save £15 – This basic Fire TV Stick drops the functionality to control your TV with the included remote, which isn't a terrible loss in the grand scheme of things when you're paying just £15. You still get access to all the same streaming apps in HD, plus the option to use the voice remote to bark orders at Alexa.
A lot of people ask whether Black Friday will be as big this year - it's an interesting question in the UK. While it was certainly down in 2020 over 2019, and some big retailers like Next are pulling out this year, we're still seeing some good deals on tech emerging already.
The key question is whether this is a trend that will ramp up until next week, when Black Friday officially launches on November 26 (the Brits don't have Thanksgiving to tell them when the sales are going to be) or whether supply chain issues mean the big discounts are coming now.
Look, I know you can get the Echo Dot (3rd gen) for £18.99. Big Whoop.
You can now get the Echo Dot (4TH GEN!) for £28.99. A tenner extra for better sound, a nicer look and the nice rounded shape (which is excellent for booting across the room should it ever stop working) is a good investment in my eyes.
My rule: 3rd gen for places you don't really go but might want to turn on lights, 4th gen for everywhere else.
Echo Dot (4th generation):
£49.99 £28.99 at Amazon
Save £21 – Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and you can get the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for just £28.99. That's a massive 42% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker. The 4th generation Echo Dot is always a Black Friday best-seller, so we'd grab today's epic deal while you can.
Right, let's start by dissecting all the top deals on the landing page: I'm liking the look of the AirPods Pro, down to £199. Fair warning - they're at that price at a lot of UK retailers right now (John Lewis has them too, with that lovely long guarantee) but that's a top price.
You can also buy refurbished ones for £25 less, but you don't get the MagSafe charging with that - just the boring ol' wireless charging case (pssst... it's basically the same).
Right, it's game time. Amazon's Black Friday Week sales have offically started. Let's go!
I just inexplicably got invited to Miss America 2021 - 100 years of the pageant, apparently. Not sure why I got the invite, it's hardly the new Samsung Galaxy S22 launch...
.. or is it? Do I need to prove to Samsung that I check my emails?
Hmmm... no, it's just the pageant.
As I said, I'm here until the wee(ish) small hours giving you a whole host of Black Friday updates - it's interesting how it's all turned around. 10 years ago we used to be stretching out, thinking about winding down for Christmas and wondering if the iPhone 4 was coming next year.
Today, I spent time poring over data to see what was happening in the world of Black Friday deals in different countries in the world before getting back online late in the evening to see what Amazon is going to dump into its deals tonight.
I also had a baby, but that's not really relevant. I just quite like her and enjoy telling the world about it.
OK, let's start you off with a tasty little deal that seems to have snuck out before the clock strikes midnight: the Amazon Echo Show 5 is the cheapest it's ever been, and our review says it's "a great device for those looking for a first smart display".
What's your first smart display? Well, it's kind of like a smartphone you can't take with you because of the pesky plug, will show you someone at the door if you've got a video doorbell, and will randomly start talking if someone says 'I'll text her' in a way that sounds too much like Alexa.
Sound like something you want? Well, be glad you didn't buy it last week like an absolute mug.
Echo Show 5:
£74.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £35 – This is the cheapest you'll find this smart display anywhere - and Amazon has gone early with the discount. It's a compact little thing, and while it's not going to stream amazing YouTube in high definition, if you want to add a screen to your Alexa home, this is a cost-effective way to do it.
Oh, hello there. It's late on Thursday evening and yet we're readying ourselves for a glut of Amazon Black Friday deals.
Why is that? Well, the retailer clearly doesn't like to let journalists sleep - it's nearly time for the Black Friday Week sale to begin, with rumors of all kinds of deals appearing to give you, noble shopper, the chance to get those pesky Christmas gifts bought, wrapped up and then accidentally left in the wardrobe when you head down to your parents' house on December 24.
How are you going to find out about the latest deals? Well, you could just head on over to the Amazon Black Friday Week sale and find all the stuff there - we won't hold it against you.
But if you do decide to stick around, we're going to be bringing you a glut of buying advice, the top deals we're seeing and a flavour of what it's like behind the scenes trying to sift through the mega amount of Black Friday deals to see what's really worth telling you about.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.