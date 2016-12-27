LG wants to sell you a levitating Bluetooth speaker

If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker that really stands out from the crowd, LG has something you might be interested in: the futuristic-looking and rather plainly named Levitating Portable Speaker.

Offering audio buffs 360-degree omnidirectional sound and a subwoofer in the base, the speaker stays in the air courtesy of some electromagnetic magic. LG says it's good for around 10 hours of playback between charges.

It may seem like a novel idea but this is far from the first floating Bluetooth speaker to hit the market - previous devices have varied in terms of their quality and stability though, so let's hope LG has something a bit more reliable and high-end in store.

Wireless charging, weather proofing

It certainly looks the part, with a turbine-inspired design and wireless charging. When the battery begins to get low, the speaker just floats down to its base station to begin recharging.

It's also IPX7 rated for water resistance, which means you can't dunk it in a swimming pool and expect it to survive, but it should be hardy enough to resist the occasional rain or snow shower, should you take it out for a picnic.