LG OLED TVs at lowest price ever in early Black Friday TV deal

The LG CX OLED is a very in demand OLED TV right now – and a recent discount at Sevenoaks has brought it to its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll to the end of this article for deals in your region.)

The 2020 LG TV originally retailed for £1,799 for its flagship 55-inch size, but this was cut down to £1,399 back in September. Now, however, Sevenoaks is running a promotion that's brought the price down to just £1,199. The flat RRP is £1,299, but buyers can save the extra cash by using the voucher code GDSAVE100 at checkout.

It's also cheaper than the 48-inch OLED model, which currently retails for £1,499, though you may wish to opt for this one to bring down the size for your living space.

For a real discount, though, you might want to check out the LG BX, which is the CX's lower-specified sibling. We're yet to get the model for review, but the same voucher code as above will bring the price down to just £999, which is an astonishing figure for a 2020 OLED TV.

There is a catch, as these models appear to only be available for in-store collection, but there's good availability across the UK. We recommend following the links below to see the closest Sevenoaks store that stocks your desired model.

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals here

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,199 at Sevenoaks

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,199, if you use the voucher code GDSAVE100 at checkout. That's a £600 discount that makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £999 at Sevenoaks

This 55-inch LG BX OLED cuts the price with a cheaper a7 Gen 3 processor, and using the voucher code GDSAVE100 doesn't hurt either. Expect an excellent contrast ratio and deep blacks, and maybe just a hint of video noise in dark scenes, if our review of last year's LG B9 is anything to go by.View Deal

LG CX 65-inch OLED TV + £100 gift card: £1,999 at John Lewis

Want something bigger? This 65-inch model can be had at John Lewis for £1,999, with a free £100 gift card thrown in. It's not as good a discount, but the extra cash isn't to be sniffed at if you're set on a larger screen size.View Deal

The LG CX OLED is widely seen as one of the best OLED TVs of this year, and currently tops our own OLED guide. With a new a9 Gen 3 processor and beautiful OLED panel, as well as a 2.2 channel speaker system, it offers a great mix of picture and audio quality at a decent mid-range price – especially now – even if the sound was a bit bass-heavy in our testing.

If the price above doesn't suit, however, you'll find plenty more OLED TV deals and cheap 4K TV sales available.

With many a Black Friday TV deal in the weeks to come, you can be sure there'll be big discounts ahead, and this is just the start. The last time the CX's price dropped, though, we speculated it might not get much better, so definitely keep an eye out on TechRadar to see how big the discounts on this and other OLED TVs are going to get.

More OLED TV deals

Check out deals on other LG OLED TV deals below, whatever region you're in.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.