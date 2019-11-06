LG E9 OLED TV gets £700 off in pre-Black Friday Currys sale

One of the best OLED TVs on the market just got a steep saving, with the LG E9 television now available for £700 below the RRP at Currys.

Previously retailing for £3,499, the 65-inch E9 model is now only £2,799 – it's not cheap by any means, but certainly a lot more affordable than before.

The LG E9 OLED is a truly stunning television, marked by its 'floating' glass display design that ditches the bezel entirely for a picture unconfined by a black outline – and with LG's latest OLED panel and processor, you're getting a standout visual performance on par with the best TVs out there.

The main reason we tend to list the cheaper LG C9 higher in our buying guides is that it offers a better price-to-performance ratio, though with this latest price cut the E9 becomes a much more reasonable proposition.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, eagle-eyed shoppers will be on the lookout for the best Black Friday TV deals out there – but a number of sets are already getting sizable discounts, and it may be worth doing your shopping early before the other hordes of online shoppers start competing for the same limited-run deals.

The deal gets even better with some Currys promotions, with an additional £200 off if you enter the code SAVE200TVS at checkout (for home deliveries only), a free 18 months of Sky TV Entertainment redeemed at the link here, and a free six months of Spotify Premium to boot at the link here.

You can see this LG E9 OLED TV deal in the box below, and other LG TV deals beneath that.

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV £3,499 £2,799 at Currys

