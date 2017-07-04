Leaked Moto Z2 Force images provide sneak peek at Motorola's next flagship

With Motorola having revealed its 2017 mid-range offering last month with the Moto Z2 Play, the world has been anticipating an announcement regarding the company's upcoming flagship phones, expected to be called Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force.

While news surrounding the former has been relatively quiet, we've now received our first look at what appears to be a legitimate press shot of the latter thanks to a tweet from trusted leaker Evan Blass.

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001XemaJuly 4, 2017

Based on the above image, the phone looks quite a bit like the high-quality render of the device that leaked back in May. We can also see that the Moto Z2 Force's home button is more rounded than the squarish one found on last year's model.

The Moto Z2 Force, like its predecessor, is expected to be Motorola's superior handset in 2017, with last year's Moto Z Force sporting increased shatter resistance, a better camera and bigger battery than the otherwise comparable Moto Z.

Like last year's models and this year's Moto Z2 Play, the Moto Z2 Force is expected to be fully compatible with the company's impressive range of Moto Mods, including the upcoming Moto Gamepad. Stay tuned for more information on the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force as it arrives.