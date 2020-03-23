Last chance to get Disney Plus UK for £4.17 per month in this pre-order deal

Disney Plus UK finally launches on March 24, and for now you can still pre-order it for £10 less. The deal is set to expire today, though, presumably just before the service launches, so act now if you know you want the streaming service.

This is your last chance to pre-order a year of Disney Plus at a £10 discount before the offer ends in a few hours. For the US version of Disney Plus, discounts have been extremely rare, with one similar price drop on Cyber Monday 2019. So if you think you want the service, pre-ordering for £49.99 means you get the service at about £4.17 per month, a significant saving on the monthly price of £5.99.

Here's the deal, which expires at some unknown time today, presumably just before the service goes live:

Disney Plus UK 12-month subscription: £59.99 £49.99

Get a year of the Disney Plus streaming service for £10 off, but only before launch. There are no more specifics on when the deal ends than 'valid until 23 March', which is today. So if you want Disney Plus for less, grab it now before the service launches.



Not sure you want it yet? That's okay. You could wait until launch and hedge your bets by getting it monthly for £5.99, only paying for it when you feel like you need it. If you're on the fence, we've picked out 5 highlights from the Disney Plus UK line-up. You can also find the full launch line-up of movies and shows here, which is impressively comprehensive, especially with 30 seasons of The Simpsons in tow. You can read our Disney Plus review for thoughts on the app, too. We'll update our review in the coming days as we dig into the service.

Disney Plus arrives in the UK on March 24.