Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 online from anywhere

After a losing start, it's time for England to get off the mark, and all eyes will be on Eddie Jones' handling of Marcus Smith after a strange substitution that didn't pay off. Italy were no pushovers in their opener, so read on as our guide explains how to watch an Italy vs England live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world and what TV channel - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Italy vs England free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE)

The Azzurri charged out of the blocks against France last weekend and actually led the contest for much of the fist half. Could they do the unthinkable and leave England with bloodied noses?

It's been a long week for Luke Cowan-Dickie, whose late error proved costly in England's 20-17 defeat to Scotland, and the hooker will be desperate to get out onto the pitch again and move on.

Jones has borne the brunt of most fans' ire, however, because of his decision to replace fly-half Smith with George Ford late on, when England were in the lead. But he's sticking by his decision, and will be going all-out to prove that last weekend's result was simply a blip, rather than a symptom of decline.

Italy have never beaten England, but they may sense an opportunity to do some damage here. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs England live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Italy vs England: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Italy vs England is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream Italy vs England on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Italy vs England from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Italy vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Italy vs England: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Italy vs England is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Italy vs England using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Italy vs England in the US

How to watch an Italy vs England Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Italy vs England on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Italy vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Italy vs England game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for a brutal 4am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

