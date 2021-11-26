Is this the best Black Friday deal for bibliophiles? Top Kindle Unlimited discount

If you're a big book fan - or want to be - you've probably already checked out the Black Friday Kindle deals. Well, what if we told you that there was another discount you need to check out?

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited digital book, magazine and comic book service has its own Black Friday deal too - you can get your first three months' subscription for the price of one month. That's £7.99 for three months, when normally it'd be one.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This deal runs until the end of November 30, so if you're interested, you've only got a while to act.

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited subscription service normally costs £7.99 per month, but for you can get your first three months for that cost, saving you almost £16.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service for Kindle users, and it lets you download from a huge library of books, magazines and comic books.

If you're a prolific reader, you could save loads of money using Unlimited, as it's basically an Amazon-sourced library of content.

If you take up the deal, you'll get three months for the price of one, but after those 90 days have elapsed you'll have to revert to paying the usual monthly price of £7.99. So make the most of the service while you have it.

