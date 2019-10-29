iPhone XR deals just had their biggest price drop since the iPhone 11 came out

Since iPhone 11 deals hit the shelves, we've been guilty of leaving the iPhone XR on the back burners. What was once our favourite iPhone has slowly fallen out of our minds. But that has all changed now that we've discovered that iPhone XR deals have come crashing down in price!

And we have the retailer Mobiles.co.uk to thank for that price drop, cutting a number of its top iPhone XR deals by around £75. That means that the iPhone XR is at the cheapest price we've ever seen it, looking more Android than Apple in price.

We could keep boring you with the details of Apple pricing or we could just get straight into these offers. Below we've listed the key iPhone XR price drops so you can rejoice in a rare experience - cheap iPhones...well, cheap for this phone at least!

iPhone XR | O2 | £265 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Before the price cut, getting monthly bills of £20 on the iPhone XR would have meant committing to an upfront spend well into the £300+ mark, now you only have to pay £265. That might still sound like a lot but come on, £20 a month billls! On a high-end iPhone!

iPhone XR | O2 | £35 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

We're fully aware that this seems a lot more expensive than the two offers above but it is still a price cut from what you had to pay before. There's a big whack of data at 30GB of data, practically nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills under £40 - it's also around £100 cheaper than what it used to be.

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review