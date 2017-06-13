iPhone 8 leak hints at the rumored 10th anniversary design

The latest iPhone 8 leak suggests that the pieces are really coming together for Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone.

We're now seeing the front and back glass of the new phone, according to a Reddit citing 'a friend in the industry' who sourced them from China.

If true, it would back up rumors about the iPhone 8 sporting a nearly bezel-less glass front and a completely glass back instead of the usual aluminum.

Credit: Reddit/kamikasky

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are also depicted in the leak with similar glass backs and they're said to benefit from wireless charging, too.

The standout iPhone 8 feature

The iPhone 8 will still be able to stand out, even if the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus get a glass front and back design and wireless charging.

Today's leak again points to the stunning all-screen design on the front, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus 'Infinity Display.'

Credit: Reddit/kamikasky

Apple is expected to give iPhone 8 owners more screen real-estate than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus without actually making its smartphone size any bigger. In fact, it may be smaller in your hand.

Even more revolutionary about the 10th anniversary iPhone may be the camera on the back, which is supposedly getting new augmented reality features.