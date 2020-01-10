iPhone 8 deals look like the perfect cheap iPhone right now with prices from £20/pm

It takes one quick glance at the prices of iPhone 11 Pro deals to realise you didn't really want Apple's latest and greatest. But when Apple's top dogs leave you quivering at their imposing price tags, where do you turn?

Right now, no Apple device is playing the hero card quite like iPhone 8 deals. Not only is it quickly becoming our go to for cheap iPhones, but it also hits a middle point of specs between Apple's flagships and its older budget handsets.

So iPhone 8 contracts seem like a good option, but which one should you go for? Those attempting to drop their monthly bills as low as possible can go for a little EE number with £20 a month costs (and a high upfront).

Or if you're just looking for the best value iPhone 8 contract to top everything else, a 10GB data option from Mobiles.co.uk seems to be hitting that sweet spot right now. Either way, we've listed our top picks for the handset below.

These iPhone 8 deals in full:

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

Read our full iPhone 8 review