iPhone 12 announcement date could be revealed this week

The successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max (above) might almost be here

One of the biggest questions surrounding the iPhone 12 is when it will actually be announced, but we might know the answer to that soon, as a leaker claims that Apple will reveal the date this week.

Mark Gurman – a leaker with a good track record – claimed in a tweet that Apple will announce the exact date of the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 launch, this week, and says the event itself will happen sometime in September – a claim which is at odds with some other sources who point to October, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

In a subsequent tweet Gurman replied to someone asking “iPhone event mid September?” with a simple “Yes”, suggesting that the iPhone 12 launch event may happen sometime in the week commencing September 14.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event.September 6, 2020

Given that Apple tends to unveil its new phones on a Tuesday, we could be looking at Tuesday, September 15 for the iPhone 12, but that’s just speculation for now.

As for exactly when Apple will reveal the event date, Gurman doesn’t say, but elsewhere there have been rumors of Apple unveiling the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 on Tuesday, September 8, which is tomorrow at the time of writing.

Gurman’s tweet disputes the notion of new Apple products this week, but there might still be something to the date, so perhaps Apple will announce something this Tuesday, whether it’s new devices or just a date for the iPhone 12 event. Whatever happens, TechRadar will be sure to cover it in full, so check back soon for all the details.

Via Apple Insider