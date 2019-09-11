iPhone 11 looking too pricey? These cheap iPhone deals could be the perfect alternative

The iPhone 11 has now officially been unveiled to the world and if you're a fan of Apple's devices, then we imagine you'll be in one of two camps. Either, you're keenly lining up for pre-orders this Friday or, you're patiently waiting for the deluge of older cheap iPhones. Luckily, if you're in the second camp, your time to strike is now.

Price cuts and cheap deals are a big part of phone releases. Every year we see prices of older devices come crashing down and this year is no different for Apple. We're seeing cheap iPhones ranging from the iPhone 7 through to the iPhone XR, giving you plenty of choice.

And, with price cut SIM-free offers directly from Apple, massive data caps and excellent monthly bills, you'll be able to proudly boast about your budget savings to your friends who've just sold off their worldly possessions to buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While we're happy to sit here and rag on the iPhone 11 Pro Max for its confusing name and big price tag, credit is due to Apple for actually cutting the price of the iPhone 11 to a cost below what the iPhone XR launched with.

We've listed a number of excellent cheap iPhone deals down below so you can find the offer that works best for you. Or, if you're intrigued to see how much Apple's latest and greatest will cost you on pre-order day, consult our iPhone 11 deals guide. There's even the chance to win a new iPhone by simply registering your interest at Vodafone.

1. iPhone 7 deals - Cheap iPhone with 100GB data

iPhone 7 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

It's rare to see a cheap iPhone carrying this much data but we're certainly not complaining! For just £28 a month you can get a massive 100GB of data on the iPhone 7, a price not that much higher than the average cost on this phone. And, you're only paying £29 upfront.

View Deal

2. SIM-free iPhones direct from Apple

iPhone XR from Apple | SIM-free | £629

If you're looking to get a SIM-free phone from Apple, now is the best time. After the launch of the new iPhone 11, Apple drastically cut the price of the iPhone XR, making it roughly £100 cheaper than most other retailers. And, trade in your old phone and you can save an additional bit of money on this cost.

View Deal

iPhone 8 from Apple | SIM-free | £479

Want a SIM-free iPhone but the XR is still too expensive? Luckily, Apple has also cut the price of the iPhone 8 as well. Acting as one of the best cheap iPhones around, a sub-£500 price tag is exceptional for a phone like this. And, if you have an old phone to give up, you can save some additional money with trade-in.

View Deal

3. iPhone 6S deals - the £20 a month offer

iPhone 6S from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £9.99 upfront |1000 minutes and unlimited texts | 2GB data | £20pm

This deal is fantastic - just £20 per month and absolutely nothing upfront grabs you a brilliant 2GB EE plan. Combine those monthly costs with the spend of just £9.99 upfront and we can't see there being any iPhone 6S offer that beat this!

View Deal

4. iPhone XR deals - top level Apple at its best price

iPhone XR from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

Three and its affordable 100GB data contracts strike again. Pay just £42 a month and you can score yourself the impressive iPhone XR with 100GB of data. While you can go cheaper on this phone, nothing quite competes with this contract for pure value. Considering the new iPhone 11 range doesn't make a whole lot of drastic changes, you're not missing out on new features either.

View Deal