iPhone 11 deals: the top 5 contracts available this weekend

Drop whatever weekend plans you might have had lined up because we have the perfect, fun way for you to spend your days off - buying your new phone contract. Yep, we lied, it's not fun at all...but if you're looking to invest in Apple's best then we can at least help relieve the stress of it all.

That's because we have spent the entire time the brand new iPhone 11 series has been out analysing what is available and finding the absolute best of the best. And although prices aren't quite Black Friday-standard anymore, there are still some promising options lurking around.

With some big data plans, doubled storage options, the best EE can offer and more, we've compiled the best five iPhone 11 deals you can get your hands on this weekend below.

The top five iPhone 11 deals this weekend:

1. Best on EE

2. Go big on storage

iPhone 11 128GB: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £75 upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

64GB just isn't going to be enough storage for a lot of people. Luckily, this deal from Affordable Mobiles can double that at a fair price. You're paying £45 a month and an upfront of £75 to not only double your storage but also get a massive 120GB of data each and every month.

3. A bargain on big data

iPhone 11: at Three Mobile | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Need a lot of data for streaming, socialising and everything that comes with a high-end iPhone? This deal scores you a massive 100GB of data at a price of just £39 each month. If you're not fussed what network you're on, this could well be the way to go with your brand new iPhone.

4. SIM-free iPhone 11:

5. Upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro: at Three Mobile | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

iPhone 11 Pro: at Three Mobile | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

Want that third camera and boosted specs the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max offers? This offer from Three looks like the easiest way to upgrade right now. It comes in at a price of £55 a month while still getting you that massive 100GB of data on Three, just like the offer above.

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

