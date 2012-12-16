Twitter finally rolling out downloadable tweets archive

Costolo had promised archive by end of the year

Twitter has, this weekend, started to roll out the long-promised feature that enables users to download their entire post history.

Many users began reporting, on Sunday, that a 'Your Twitter archive' option is appearing at the foot of their account Settings page, within the web browser version.

Those who requested the archive have been emailed a link from Twitter explaining that the archive is ready to download. The link contains a .zip file which can be viewed in HTML within the web browser.

Although Twitter is yet to officially confirm that the new feature is on its way, The Next Web is reporting evidence from multiple users that the archive is within their possession.

Evidence stacks up

Twitter user Navjot Singh was one of many users to confirm the option to download tweets.

On his personal blog, he wrote: "Twitter informs that they will mail you the download link when the archive is ready. Yes, its just like how Facebook's archive system works.

"Once you get the mail and download it you will get a zip file with archive in html form. Extract it and you will see all your tweets sorted in calendar format."

The roll-out comes three months after CEO Dick Costolo vowed that downloadable tweets would be available by the end of the year.

Via The Next Web