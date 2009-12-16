Online shoppers spending 94 per cent more than 2008

Figures from 150 top online retailers show that Brits are spending 94 per cent more per online order than in 2008.

The stats, from the Coremetrics Benchmark, found that the value of the average online order has increased 54 per cent since 2007.

However, it says the effect of the recession on consumer spending last year is clearly visible with the average order value decreasing 20 percent during 2007-2008, before rising 94 percent from 2008 to 2009.

"What's interesting about this year's benchmark data is how UK consumers are clearly feeling much more optimistic about the economy than last year," says Richard Shepard, VP EMEA at Coremetrics.

"The recession has had a huge impact on online sales, but the Benchmark figures demonstrate that more shoppers than ever are going online in search of great deals."

The number of goods that are purchased per transaction has also increased significantly, from 2.7 items in 2007 to 3.7 per order in 2009.

The figures provided by Coremetrics measured data from 150 participating UK retailers including Play.com, Net-a-Porter.com and Game, across the two weeks leading up to 7th December over a three year period.

Interestingly, UK shoppers follow a similar pattern to the US where online shopping really picks up following Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November. During the last three years in the UK shoppers have chosen to spend most near the end of the week, usually on a Friday.