Mark Zuckerberg criticises SOPA/PIPA

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spoken out against the proposed SOPA and PIPA anti-piracy legislation.

On the day being described as Black Wednesday, with many websites going dark to oppose the bills, Zuckerberg said there are better alternatives to those currently being pushed in the US Senate.

He said the world needs leaders who are pro-internet and that Facebook will stand against laws that could damage the web.

Poorly thought out laws

"The internet is the most powerful tool we have for creating a more open and connected world," he said in a post on Facebook.

"We can't let poorly thought out laws get in the way of the internet's development. Facebook opposes SOPA and PIPA, and we will continue to oppose any laws that will hurt the internet.

"The world today needs political leaders who are pro-internet. We have been working with many of these folks for months on better alternatives to these current proposals.

"I encourage you to learn more about these issues and tell your congressmen that you want them to be pro-internet."

Black Wednesday

Zuckerberg's post, which has generated a whopping 317,000 'likes' at the time of writing, also pointed to a page expressing the long-standing 'company line' regarding SOPA and PIPA.

The Zuckerberg blog comes with Wikipedia in the midst of a 24-hour English language black-out in protest of the anti-piracy bills.

Via: Gizmodo