Is ITV Player coming to Google TV, iPad and PS3?

ITV is in talks to extend the ITV Player over multiple devices, including the PS3, BlackBerrys, Apple and the forthcoming Google TV according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

Quoting a 'senior TV executive close to ITV' the Telegraph suggests that ITV is ready to make its video on demand service and answer to the BBC iPlayer a much bigger proposition and is talking to Sony, RIM, Apple and Google.

The BBC has already rolled the iPlayer across many devices – although not Microsoft's Xbox 360 of course – but the ITV is apparently looking at a potential paid for app to raise money for the cost of the venture.

Considering options

An ITV spokesman said: "Viewers are consuming content on a range of platforms to suit their lifestyles so we want to make our content available when and where consumers want to watch it.

"We are considering options for this as part of our ongoing strategic review."

Sky is another company using the increasing number of connected devices to roll out its own video on demand service Sky Player.

The satellite giant has already done deals with Freeview box manufacturers, Microsoft for the Xbox and is in talks with other console manufacturers.

With Google TV, an IPTV solution from the internet giant, on the horizon, it is unlikely that this is the last we hear about companies considering where to and how to disseminate their content via the internet.

The BBC and ITV are both involved in Project Canvas – an attempt to create an IPTV platform in the same mould as Freeview did for digital terrestrial television.

From Daily Telegraph