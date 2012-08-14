Trending

Google adds to travel prowess with Frommer's guidebooks acquisition

Travel guides now under the control of Google

The Frommer's team will merge with the Google-owned Zagat team

Google has bought the travel guidebook brand Frommer's as it seeks to take further command of the location-based reviews market.

The acquisition, announced on Monday for an undisclosed fee, will see the Frommer's team join forces with the Zagat team - the online restaurant reviews company Google snapped-up last September.

Combining the two, along with its own considerable know-how in this area, gives Google a formidable line-up as it seeks to "provide a review for relevant place in the world"

It is thought that the 65-year old guidebook brand, which has over 300 titles in its library, will continue to exist in print form - at least for now.

'Great addition' to Zagat

"The Frommer's team and the quality and scope of their content will be a great addition to the Zagat team," said a spokeswoman for Google.

"We can't wait to start working with them on our goal to provide a review for every relevant place in the world."

The Frommer's brand was previously owned by the John Wiley & Sons publishing house, who put the company up for sale in March this year.

"Finding the right home for Frommer's ranked high in our criteria, and we think Google is a great fit," said a spokeswoman.

Via: Guardian

