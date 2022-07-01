Intel Arc A380 may be tripping itself up with its own performance-boosting feature

Audio player loading…

It seems that there might be an answer for the Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU’s rocky performance in previously leaked benchmarks if a new leak is accurate.

According to a new series of leaked benchmarks from Twitter user 0x22h , and reported on by VideoCardz , the A380 has a hidden feature toggle called “Advanced Performance Optimizations,” (APO) which boosts GPU performance for tests like the 3DMark.

We only have unofficial leaks for the TimeSpy and Port Royal tests, as UL (the 3DMark developers) have only just approved official testing for the 1743 driver.

Those leaks show that in TimeSpy, the A380 scored 5241, while with APO the score dropped to 4449 which is a 15% decrease. Meanwhile, in the Port Royal ray tracing test, the score dropped by 4% once APO was turned off.

What this could mean, if true, is that Intel may have included a feature in its GPU that must be toggled on for it to have better performance. And when turned off, the performance decreases enough that it lags behind other GPUs already on the market.

TechRadar has reached out to Intel for comment on the Advanced Performance Optimizations leaks, and we will update this story if and when we hear back from the company.

Analysis: How will Intel fare in the GPU market?

A lot has been said about how well Intel can do with its GPU, which is looking extremely rocky considering all of the mishaps.

These leaked benchmarks shed new light on how Intel might be hampering the A380 with the Advanced Performance Optimizations toggle feature. Perhaps it's why previously leaked benchmarks were surprisingly low compared to other cards on the market. The numbers without the feature turned on misrepresent the GPU completely, which makes it look far worse performance-wise.

Making matters worse were the GPU's steep pricing when it was released in the Chinese market, and the lack of availability outside of China, which will delay its global release even more.

However, there is hope for improvement – since this is a new driver, Intel should be able to work out the issues before long. It’s just a matter of waiting it out to see if Intel can overcome its own rocky start and grasp a foothold into the GPU market with its Arc line.