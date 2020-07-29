Indulge in a bargain with this iPhone XR deal offering 100GB of data for just £35/pm

With Apple's iPhone 12 just around the corner, the iPhone 11 taking 2019 by storm and the new iPhone SE finally catapulting Apple into the world of affordability, it is easy to forget about one of Apple's biggest bargains - the iPhone XR.

But we're here to refocus your attention with one of the best iPhone XR deals we've seen for a while. Coming directly from Three, you're getting 100GB of data while only paying £35 a month and £49 upfront.

100GB of data will be plenty for almost everyone's data needs, allowing for 800 or so app downloads, 500 hours of internet browsing or - if you're feeling particularly daring - a 320 hour Zoom quiz...

You can find out more about this Three mobile phone deal below.

This 100GB of data iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £35 per month

If you don't mind going for a slightly older iPhone, this XR contract looks like one of the best options around right now. It will only cost you £49 upfront and £35 a month but rewards you with a hulking 100GB of data. That will get you through a load of HD streaming, gaming, social media and pretty much everything else you can think of.

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

iPhone XR:

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

