How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online free in Australia and abroad

Audio player loading…

Few shows reliably deliver equally large amounts of cringe as well as tear-jerk-worthy TV moments quite in the same way as Married at First Sight Australia, and the great new is its back for another large helping of the questionable social experiment. With plenty of second-thoughts-on-the-aisle drama alongside hilariously disastrous honeymoons to get you hiding behind the sofa, here's your guide to watching Married at First Sight Australia season 9.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online Premieres: Monday, January 31 at 7.30pm AEDT New episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday weeknights Channel: Channel 9 Free stream: 9Now, Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

With a new series comes a whole new cast of brides and grooms hoping to find the match of their dreams, and this year's cast promises some of the show biggest ever characters.

Among those blindly saying "I do" for our entertainment are pro-wrestler Anthony, Alpha female Tamara, and self-proclaimed "oversharer" Ella, while clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling are returning to give their insights and running commentary of the weddings and their aftermath.

Somewhat surprisingly the show has a 1-in-3 hit rate of couples agreeing to stay together beyond the end of the show.

While we'll dispute those odds, what isn't in question is that the new season is guaranteed to once again deliver some unmissable reality TV moments, so read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online from anywhere.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online for free in Australia

All-new episodes of Married at First Sight season 9 air at 7.30pm AEDT every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from January 31, on Channel 9, which is completely free to watch. You can also catch up on any episodes you've missed and binge-watch all of the previous eight seasons for FREE on 9Now. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000 if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia online from outside your country

If you’re away from home right now you'll find that you can't tune in to the new season of Married at First Sight Australia and its latest relationship dramas because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the show online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online in the US

There's no confirmed date on when Married at First Sight Australia season 9' will be heading to US screens, but when the time comes it will likely be shown on Lifetime, which has aired previous seasons Stateside. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available through cord-cutting service Sling TV, which costs $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial. Remember, new or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 FREE online in the UK

Married at First Sight Australia fans based in the UK have been well served by Channel 4 in the past, with season 8 having recently aired on the channel back in October. The free-to-air network is set to show this all-new season of unlikely romance, but a date has yet to be revealed for when it will air. In the meantime you can binge seasons 4, 5, 6 and 8 in their entirety on Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 - for free no less! (For some reason season 7 isn't available to dive into, but we're sure there's a good reason). There are also UK and US versions of the show on the platform. And if you're outside of the UK right now, remember that residents of the country abroad can stream all their favourite shows and services from home simply by downloading a VPN.