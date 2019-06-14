How to watch Love Island online this weekend and catch up on week 2 highlights

For the Love Island devotees, that Monday to Friday grind just isn't enough - do they really need to spend Saturday cleaning out the villa?! But if that absent episode is leaving you wanting more then don't worry, there is a host of weekend content meaning you can still watch Love Island online all the way through the week.

Watch Love Island online at the weekend So we all know now that Love Island airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2, But what happens on the weekend? No episode airs on Saturday but don't be sad, there's still Unseen Bits, an additional episode that shows highlights and bits you've missed from the past week. This airs at 9pm on Saturdays on ITV2. Regular Love Island viewing returns on Sundays with an episode at 9pm, followed by Aftersun at 10pm to round out the week.

Want to find out all the dirty details about the islanders relationships? Want to see what happened to Sherif? Want to be ahead of the game when it comes to what's coming next week? The weekend episodes are just what you need.

Split into two special viewings - Aftersun and Unseen Bits - there is an additional two hours of weekend drama to catch up on. Tune in on Saturday, the day of rest for the islanders and you will be rewarded with Unseen Bits.

Consider this a highlight reel of the best moments, weirdest moments of flirting and lines you can't believe came out of someone's mouth in a romantic setting. Come back on Sunday at 10pm and its Aftersun. A sit down with Caroline Flack while she interviews the exiles of the island and talks over the best moments.

But don't worry, this doesn't replace the classic Monday through to Friday games of flirting for £50,000, you can still tune into those parts. No matter which part of Love Island you're aiming to watch, you can find out how to down below, even if you happen to be away on holiday at the time.

How to watch Love Island online for free in the UK:

Whether you're a Love Island die-hard fan, wanting to fill out the missed episode on Saturdays or someone not fussed with a whole week of dating, needing it condensed into one episode, Love Island's weekend content is for you.

By now we should all know that Monday to Friday is core Love Island episodes, all airing at 9pm on ITV2. But, the weekend possesses some hidden gem dating content. On Saturdays there is Unseen Bits, which acts a lot like a weekly catch up episode - this airs at 9pm on Saturday.

But did you know there's a normal episode on Sunday? If not, you could have been missing out on core Love Island drama! An episode airs on Sunday at 9pm, followed by Aftersun staight after at 10pm, a show that goes over all the gossip of the week.

Rather not watch it all on TV? You can watch Love Island online, even the weekend content via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

How to watch Love Island online from outside the country

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the show is on then you'll sadly be missing it, even the weekend episodes! But don’t worry as we can help you avoid any annoying geo-blocking allowing you and your friends to catch Love Island on your holiday. By using a VPN , you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and with a focus on security And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Love Island fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.