How to live stream UFC 224: watch Nunes vs Pennington for free from anywhere

It's fight night! UFC 224 is is promising big things, and there's one major reason - the long-awaited Nunes vs Pennington fight. The women's bantamweight title is up for grabs and Brazil's Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes wants to keep it just as much as the United States' Raquel "Rocky" Pennington wants to take it from her - and you can watch it all with a free live stream.

Before that grand finale you can also enjoy battles from Souza vs Gastelum, Dern vs Cooper, Lineker vs Kelleher and Belfort vs Machida. It's a packed undercard, but the attention will really be on the ladies.

UFC 224 - when and where UFC 224 will be taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday May 13 with the main event fight at 7pm PT, 10am ET, 3am Sunday morning BST. Coverage starts around three hours before that, so be sure to tune in if you want more MMA than just Nunes vs Pennington.

Amanda Nunes is the current women's bantamweight champion and will be riding a six fight winning streak when she enters her third title defence against Raquel Pennington, who has won her last four fights.

Since Nunes hasn't lost in almost four years the pressure will be on to dethrone her. But as the woman famous for that unforgettable Ronda Rousey first-round knockout win at UFC 207, she's not one to be defeated easily.

As is always the case with UFC, there are plenty of ways to watch the fight. But these usually cost you. Read on to find our guide on how to live stream UFC 224 and, more importantly, how to do it for free.

Live stream UFC 224 with the UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass

The UFC has taken airing its fights into its own hands and the result is the UFC Fight Pass. This is a super simple way to pay up front and gain access to all your favourite UFC content from live fights to training videos and even behind the scenes content. The best part is that Fight Pass offers a FREE seven-day trial. That means, if you've not used it already, you can watch UFC 224 for free using this trial. Then you just pay $9.99/£5.99 per month for access, or commit to a six-month contract and pay $8.99/£5.49, or a 12-month contract and pay only $7.99/£4.99 per month. Fight Pass lets you personalise your experience by following your favourite fighters and works across devices from smartphones and tablets (Android and iOS) to smartboxes and consoles.

How to watch UFC 224: US live stream

Either cable or go for Fight Pass

For US cable and satellite subscribers the options to watch are many with the fight aired on FX, DirectTV, at&t, VerizonFios, Comcast, Dish, Cox and many more. Check out the service you use to see if its being shown. And if you have one but are out of territory, then read the information above to find out more about how to use a VPN to watch UFC.

If you're a cord cutter or don't bother with cable these days, then the obvious option is the UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 224: Canada live stream

Fight Pass is the best option in Canada

Canada's Sports Net which usually airs a lot of UFC won't have UFC 224. That means that the cheapest way to live stream UFC 224 is via the Fight Pass. Be warned, Canada's Sports Net which usually airs a lot of UFC won't have this fight.

Pay-per-view on BellMTS is an option as well. But at $65, we don't know why you wouldn't go for the much cheaper UFC TV option instead.

How watch UFC 224: UK live stream

Watch UFC 224 on BT Sport 2

The Nunes vs Pennington fight on UFC 224 will be aired live in the UK on BT Sport 2. This coverage will start at 11:45pm on Saturday with the main card title fight at 3am on the Sunday morning. It will be aired in HD to all devices capable of running the broadcast. That means not only via TV but also using the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets and computers. Not got BT Sport? Then...OK, of course you know by now. The UFC Fight Pass is the way to go, with the cheap monthly subscription and the free trial if you haven't already used it.

How to watch UFC 224: Australia live stream