Honor View 10 launches in the UK today, but you'll have to wait in the US

Both the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 have been revealed to the whole world, but today we've had confirmation that both phones will be coming to the US, as well as some pricing details.

Later today (January 8) Honor will make the Honor View 10 available to buy in the UK, but this is the first time we've heard for certain the phone will be on sale in the US.

The Honor 7X is the more affordable handset, launching for $199 (it's £269.99 in the UK) and you will soon be able to buy it from the official Honor web store.

There's also a new red version of the phone to go alongside the blue, but the new hue won't be launching until later this year.

It will be on sale ready for Valentines Day, but there will only be a limited number of units so you'll need to act fast. The handset has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with super slim bezels, plus there's a dual-sensor rear camera too.

A wait awaits

The View 10, which is also known as the Honor V10 in some markets, release is even more uncertain for those in the US. You'll be able to buy the phone in some markets from January 8, but you'll have to wait if you live in the US.

We also don't know the price of the phone, but considering it's £449 in the UK we can predict it'll be around the $600 mark or perhaps a little bit less.