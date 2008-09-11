Intempo launches WorkMate portable DAB

The portable DAB radio market is booming right now, with leading manufacturer, Intempo announcing its latest portable DAB/FM 'WorkMate' radio.

Intempo assures us that its WorkMate is "rugged and reliable with a splash-proof rubberised finish, making it the perfect DIY radio."

Or, should you be as bad at DIY as we are, it could be the perfect radio to listen to in the park or on the beach. Meanwhile the handyman you employed to fix up the kitchen can make do at home with your crummy and battered FM radio from 1974.

Tactile, but tough

The 'tactile but tough rubber' WorkMate (oo-er!) is either powered by the mains or four AA batteries, comes in pure black with zest orange accents (see pictured) and saves up to 20 of your favourite radio stations.

Katie Richards, Marketing Manager at Intempo reckons it's "the perfect gift for dads and granddads so they can tune into talkSPORT while washing the car or gardening."

One to bear in mind for Xmas then. The 'WorkMate' goes on sale from October on Amazon at a bargainous £39.99.

Meanwhile, we go back to bickering in the office over which of our favourite five trillion internet radio stations we each want to hear on Intempo's super little internet radio (another great Xmas gift for dad or granddad to bear in mind, if you fancy splashing out a bit more than forty quid this year…)